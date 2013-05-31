Announcing the New Release of the Children's Book "Charlie and the Magical Wardrobe"

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- DickVanDuck books have just announced the release of the new picture book for young children, “Charlie and the Magical Wardrobe” released on 24th May 2013. This new book is available exclusively on Amazon Kindle and is about Charlie and his magical wardrobe. The book is a feast upon the eyes gorgeous illustrations and fun stories. The book is broken up into six stories about a little 10-year-old boy and his pet dog WOOF who move with his parents to a new house in the city and discover an old magical wardrobe in one of the bedrooms with six costumes inside.



The adventures begin when Charlie tries on each costume and then jumps inside the wardrobe. Magical things begin to happen, and Charlie and his dog WOOF find themselves on six exciting adventures in beautiful, colorful worlds. The chapters include:-



Captain Charlie and the Flying Space Monkeys



Charlie the King of the Jolly Pirates



Charlie the Outlaw and the BIG Apple Pie



Charlie the Secret Agent and the Mysterious Briefcase



Charlie the Caveman and the GIANT Dinosaur



Charlie the Cowboy and the Naughty Red Indians



The stories and the illustrations are bright and light hearted to appeal to the young at heart. The text is easy to read and the stories are imaginative fun for Charlie and his dog WOOF.



About Christian Richards

Author and Cartoonist Christian Richards from The Lake District in the UK wrote all the stories and created all the pictures himself for the new Kindle book “Charlie and the Magical Wardrobe”. He enjoys speaking with his fans and can be found on Twitter @SirDickVanDuck. Follow him there to see what else he has up his sleeve.



To learn more about this book release or to find out how to purchase, visit http://tinyurl.com/qg5j2k8