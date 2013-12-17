Announcing the Opening of the New Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre

Port Macquarie, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- One of the most ideal locations for people to spend some quality time with their family and friends is Port Macquarie. It is known to be a true holiday destination which offers something for everyone. From heritage buildings to modern constructions, from a beautiful coastline to amazing landscapes, Port Macquarie is an excellent place to spend a vacation. From diverse dining options to shopping, fishing to golfing, this place is also known for its vineyards and horse riding activities.



Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre is a perfect place to experience horse riding. Situated at the Cassegrain Winery on the Pacific Highway this centre offers trail rides suitable for all kinds of new and experienced riders. They provide horse riding lessons for all, young and old. Be it a family that is vacationing here or a group of friends or just a romantic couple, each and every person can be assured of having a great horse riding experience. A romantic holiday cannot get any better than a private escorted ride.



“You don’t need to be an expert to enjoy a ride or a lesson here, we want everyone to feel welcome and have the opportunity to get up close, have a ride and learn a little bit about horses along the way. We are so lucky to have such a beautiful setting to ride around, it’s not every day you can horse ride through a vineyard, a manicured garden and some untamed bushland on the one ride” says Angela Keating, the owner.



Experienced riders can explore the trails of The Cassegrain Estate which is the most serene and beautiful estate surrounded by a tranquility of its own. The place is very ideal for holidays, birthday celebrations and team outings wherein each and every member can have a unique and exciting experience. Those planning to give their kids the best horse riding lessons, this is the best place to be. The Port Macquarie Junior Riders Club is exclusively for kids who are interested not just in riding but in handling the horses as well. The club also takes in kids who have never participated in horse riding before. This is the best way to help kids build their compassionate feelings towards animals and help them become better adults.



Pony rides are also offered to those children who are too small to participate in Trail Rides, Horse Riding Lessons and the Junior Riders Club. Alternatively, parents can also spend their loving kids’ birthdays right here with Pony Parties. Kids can participate in lead pony rides, groom them and learn to care for their pony during the sessions. A Pony party at the Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre will sure remain in their hearts forever. There is a School Holiday Program for kids who want to learn and master their horse riding skills.



To know more about Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre and the various services offered by the centre visit website www.portmacquariehorseriding.com.au



About http://www.portmacquariehorseriding.com.au

Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre, www.portmacquariehorseriding.com.au is based at New South Wales, Australia was setup by Angela Keating and Daniel Provost. They offer a variety of services that suit the riding interests of riders who belong to various age groups as well as levels of ability. Trail Rides, Junior Rider’s club, Private horse riding lessons, Pony rides, Pony parties and School holiday camps are some of the services offered by the centre.



Media Contact



Angela Keating

Address: 764 Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie, 2444 NSW

Phone: 0487 0040 483

Email: info@portmacquariehorseriding.com.au

Website URL: http://www.portmacquariehorseriding.com.au/