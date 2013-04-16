Announcing the Publication of the Little Apple

New York , NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- The Little Apple -Missing In The Big Apple is a new book aimed at older children and adults. It tells the story of a walking, talking apple who gets lost in New York City with a group of friends. He has all kinds of suspenseful adventures, including being held captive by a gang of rats in the tunnels of the subway system.



The Little Apple is also a story with a message. Author Steve Mercier was inspired to write it based on some of his own experiences as a child. As Mercier says in the introduction, “At the age of 3, I went missing for several hours in Schenectady, New York. Fortunately, I was found. Sadly, many children are not. According to statistics, the number of missing children is close to 800,000 per year.”



Part of his motivation for writing The Little Apple is to call attention to the issue of missing children. The Little Apple, however, is written as a work of fiction that is suitable for both older children and adults.



The Little Apple was published on Amazon Kindle in March, 2013. From April 22 to April 26, there will be a special promotion where readers can download the book for free. The book can be found at: http://www.amazon.com/The-Little-Apple-ebook/dp/B00C3MSKOQ/ref=sr_1_11?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1364914208&sr=1-11



For more information about The Little Apple, or to schedule an interview with the author, call Steve Mercier at (201) 407-0965 or send him an email at stevemercier2003@yahoo.com



