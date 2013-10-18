Announcing the Relaunch of the BestPoolFilterReviews.com Pool Filter Pumps Review Website

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- BestPoolFilterReviews.com, a website dedicated to providing genuine reviews related to different pool filters present in the market to customers across the globe, today announced the relaunch of operations.



The website provides a platform for the users to check for discounts to save the hard earned money of customers, make comparisons and view ratings of handpicked pool filter pumps and pool sand filter pumps available online, and allows users to purchase them right from the comfort of their homes.



A representative of the website said, “We are extremely excited to announce the relaunch of our newly revamped website and aim to offer detailed reviews and genuine information on quality pool filter pumps available in the market to help buyers in their purchasing decision.” He further added, “Some of the popular brands that we have already reviewed include Hayward S244T Pro Series and Intex 56633EG 2500-gallon filter pump among others. The details related to the these pool filter pumps can be found on the website.”



Other than providing the reviews on handpicked pool filters as well as pool sand filter pumps, the website has technical information of the product, related parts and accessories. Some of the accessories featured on the website include drain cap assembly, Noryl key replacement and sand filter diffusers.



The BestPoolFilterReviews.com website has a pool filter pumps comparison section that provides a selection of featured pool filter pumps and presents them side-by-side in clear tabulated format for easy comparison and simplify research effort. The website also has a buying guide section offering comprehensive details and key points to be considered while purchasing pool filter pumps.



If experts of the field are to be believed, the website is likely to clear out a lot of uncertainties in the mind of users when it comes to purchasing and using pool filter pumps. Aida, one of the buyers who purchased Intex 2500 gallon filter pump said, “I should have bought this pump years ago. It works like one you'd find in an in-ground pool. Terrific suction and you can clean your pool in a snap.”



About Best Pool Filter Reviews website

BestPoolFilterReviews.com is an online platform offering detailed reviews of the different pool filter pumps available in the market. The website also provide information to help purchasing decision of pool filter pumps and guides users to find a suitable product that is apt as per their needs and preferences.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Howard G.

Website: http://BestPoolFilterReviews.com

Email: admin@BestPoolFilterReviews.com

Location: Singapore, Singapore