Announcing: The Universal Life Church Radio Archives for the Week Ending June 10th, 2012, Courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the "Church Heard Around The World!" Universal Life Church Radio sets the bar for Faith Radio. Folks from throughout the world are taking note enjoying and benefiting from the great diversification of programming offered. If you missed your favorite show this past week from the Universal Life Church Radio Network Prime Time Schedule, captioned below you will find an archived encore performance of each of the respective shows



Note: To Listen to ULC Radio's Last Week of Prime Time Programming For The Respective Day. Just click on the day you wish to listen to as each day is a hyperlink to an archived version of that respective days programming.



Sunday Night:

The Sunday Mass, Rev. Bruce Micciulla and/or Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

Headline News, Rev. Jerold Norris

Mas Alla del Sol, Rev. Betty Montez



Saturday Night:

Universal Life Reverb, Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin



Friday Night:

Lisa Williams - Medium and Clairvoyant

The Circuit Rider, Rev. W. Ed Terry



Thursday Night:

The Other World, Father Alexander LaFountain

The Good News Forum, Rev. Bruce Micciulla



Wednesday Night:

The Prayer Closet, Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

The Bible Bootcamp, Rev. David Stembaugh



Tuesday Night:

Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure



Monday Night:

Sacred Fire Ministries, Rev. Eric Carpenter

Monday Night News & Talk, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer



For More Information on Becoming or Ordained by The Universal Life Church Go To: http://www.ulcnetwork.com