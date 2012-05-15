Announcing: The Universal Life Church Radio Archives for the Week Ending May 13th, 2012, Courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. USA ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the "Church Heard Around The World!" The Universal Life Church Radio has been a HUGE SUCCESS since being launched in December of 2011, people from throughout the world are taking note enjoying and benefiting from the great diversification of programming offered. If you missed your favorite show this past week from the Universal Life Church Radio Network Prime Time Schedule, captioned below you will find an archived encore performance of each of the respective shows
Note: To Listen to ULC Radio's Last Week of Prime Time Programming For The Respective Day. Just click on the day you wish to listen to as each day is a hyperlink to an archived version of that respective days programming.
Sunday Night:
The Sunday Mass, Rev. Bruce Micciulla and/or Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley
Headline News, Rev. Jerold Norris
Mas Alla del Sol, Rev. Betty Montez
Saturday Night:
Universal Life Reverb, Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin
Friday Night:
Michael A. Nardi - Teacher of Reiki
The Circuit Rider, Rev. W. Ed Terry
Thursday Night:
Night Light, Rev. Michael Weissman
The Good News Forum, Rev. Bruce Micciulla
Wednesday Night:
The Prayer Closet, Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley
The Bible Bootcamp, Rev. David Stembaugh
Tuesday Night:
Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure
Monday Night:
Sacred Fire Ministries, Rev. Eric Carpenter
Monday Night News & Talk, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer
For More Information on Becoming or Ordained by The Universal Life Church Go To: http://www.ulcnetwork.com