Announcing the West Coast Legends & Icons - Hall of Fame Awards

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- CM3 Media Group, Midas Touch Promotions Worldwide and Skee-Lo Musik presents a different type of awards show. WEST COAST LEGENDS & ICONS – Hall of Fame Awards are taking place Monday, June 23 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, CA.



WEST COAST LEGENDS & ICONS is HONORING MUSIC HISTORY!!... ALL GENRES. The purpose of the awards are to honor and recognize not just the artist of the west coast, but to pay homage and recognition to the West Coast music industry as a whole. For years other award shows have honored the artist but no one has really ever recognized or acknowledged those that help get them there. This would be the marketing and promo teams, the independent records stores, the DJ’s, the radio stations, the music executives, the street teams and even the musicians - that all helped bring that artist and their music to the shelves of retail and ears of many adoring fans.



Some of the honorees include: TROOP, Howard Hewitt, Ray Parker, Jr., The Runnaways, Stevie Wonder, World Class Wrecking Crew, Uncle Jamms Army, The Whispers, Quiet Riot, Rose Royce, E40, Greg Mack, Victor Orlando, Jerry Bouldin, Ron Whitaker and others. Full list of Honors will be released June 15, 2014.



Performances will include TROOP, Money B, Digital Underground, Eqyptian Lover, The Liks, Xibit, King T, Skee-Lo, Eastsiders, Domino, Good Lifers, Rappin4Tay, and many more! Surprise performances by well-known artists and great comedy provided by International Comedian, Shang. There will be a special memorial tribute to Music Industry Icons that has passed away, such as Jerry Bouldin, Bob Hernandez, Dick Griffey, Teena Maria and others. Topping off the evening with a Class -A Tribute Performance to Tupac Shakur and Teena Marie.



WHAT:WEST COAST LEGENDS & ICONS

Hall of Fame Awards



WHEN:Monday, June 23, 2014



TIME:5pm – 8pm [VIP Party 8pm -1am]



WHERE:CLUB NOKIA @ LA LIVE

800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015



Tickets:www.axs.com (PRE-SALE Available @ https://www.purplepass.com/wclegendsicons)



Dress Code:RED CARPET -- BLACK TIE (Formal Attire) / Evening Gown Attire



INTERNATIONAL PRESS COVERAGE -- SOME OF THE BIGGEST NAMES IN MUSIC HISTORY!!!.....



This is a great opportunity to show some West Coast love for Music, Artist, and Fans. Television, Radio, Magazines and Press will be covering this much anticipated event.



Press Inquiries / Information

Anita Wilson-Pringle – (323) 250-2666 / media@cm3mediagroup



For any questions or inquiries regarding this release please direct them to CM3 Media Group anita@cm3mediagroup.com or call 323.250.2666r R 8:



Contact Info:

CM3 Media Group

Contact: Anita Wilson-Pringle

Los Angeles, CA 90043

CM3 Media Group

Phone 323.250.2666

anita@cm3mediagroup.com