Announcing to All Veterans and Military Personnel, the Job Connection Package

As each career of our military men and women is different; their dreams and aspirations for employment, salary, and the industry in which they work is different and unique as well. With that, active and retired military men and women are stuck in a box of "one size fits all" employment solutions. With that comes jobs and employment that is far below scale and expectation. The resources, true employment resources are limited so what next? What do our Veterans do?



Get My Vet a Job has created the ultimate employment package. In getting registered with Get My Vet a Job they can expect:



- A full evaluation of Military experience and civilian work experience. A fully written resume that can be used immediately.



- A brand new unique cover letter written directly for the job candidate.



- One on one consultation with a Success Partner as they work with you in finding the job opportunities you want and need, and then delivering these jobs directly to you.



- Success Partners working with candidates, prior to phone or face to face interviews, to prepare you for that interview that will land you that job.



Jobs for military is a daunting task. However, so is keeping employment for the spouse or family member that is supporting our troops when they are on deployment. Get My Vet a Job understands the sacrifices they make; in turn this employment program, job database and Job Connection Package is made available to all members of a service member’s family.



Giving back. So many people talk about giving back, saluting, and saying thank you. However when the words have waned, the dust has settled, it is sitting and making decisions and choices for your future. Your future is now, the opportunity is now, and the resources are here with Get My Vet a Job.



Companies being highlighted with Get My Vet a Job: Apple, Support.com, Aetna, U-HAUL, DeVry, to name a few. No matter your experience level or "traditional" training you qualify for employment. Jobs and careers, not things to just get you by, jobs and careers you can be passionate about. Service, Sales, Management, Educational, Medical, Technical, and that is just a start. Get My Vet a Job connects you to your career.



