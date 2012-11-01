Announcing: Universal Life Church Affiliate Offers Certification as a Domestic Violence Advocate

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Alexis Nash of Impact Coalition for Families, Rev. Alice Belcher of Christian Woman Perspective and President and Presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters extend to you an open enrollment CDVA invitation for the cohort beginning Saturday, January 19, 2013. Spring cohort meets: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, Mar. 16, Apr. 27 and May 18, 2013.



Where:

Springfield College School Human Services-Milwaukee Campus

744 N. 4th Street

Suite 300

Milwaukee, WI 53203



You're invited to register for our next educational cohort of classes for human services providers. The Certification in Domestic Violence Advocate cohort is a best-practices, peer reviewed, culturally competent core curriculum, which provides knowledge base for students and professionals and other who would make a difference in the lives of survivors, victims families and for the prevention of domestic violence and its counterparts (sexual, child, elder and persons with developmental challenge abuse.)



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Please contact Alexis Nash of Impact Coalition for Families, Inc. at: icfamilies@live.com or Tel No: (414) 376-6606 with any question about the Certification in Domestic Violence Advocate cohort or how to register.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com