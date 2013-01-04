Announcing Universal Life Church World Headquarters Live from Jamaica on ULC Radio

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The Universal Life Church Radio Network, courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters will be broadcasting LIVE from Jamaica on Monday, January 7th, 2013 and again on January 14th, 2013. Rev. Robert Steinmeyer, OSM., will be in Jamaica passing out FREE school supplies to children that wihout our help would be left with nothing and little hope. Rev. Robert will be dedicating each of his next two shows to this Jamaican Outreach Project.



Rev. Robert is heard on Monday nights at 10PM est through Midnight with his radio program, Rev Robert Steinmeyer LIVE. Rev Robert mixes in talk, live interviews with a wide array of 60ish - 70ish Classics, Gospel and Country. Rev Robert Steinmeyer Live is one of the most popular shows on the Universal Life Church Radio Network with an overall listening base of 30,000+. ULC Radio can be heard anywhere internet access is available, whether it is through your computer, laptop, or mobile device. You can access ULC Radio through the Universal Life Church World Headquarter corporate website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com