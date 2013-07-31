Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- XoVitality Product Family



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one fo the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”



www.ImAdamGreen.com



Announcing Xocai's New Xophoria Anti-Aging Serum in Laem Chabang Chonburi Pattani



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The North American diet is almost completely void of the essential fatty acid Omega-3. Researchers believe that at least 60% of North Americans are presently deficient in Omega-3 fatty acids and that children are obtaining almost no Omega-3. In fact, the deficiency of Omega-3 in the North American diet has now been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies.



They are considered essential fatty acids, which means that they are essential to human health but cannot be manufactured by the body. The National Institutes of Health and International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) recommends that individuals consume at least 220mg daily of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), the most important Omega-3 fatty acids, and that pregnant and nursing women consume at least 300mg daily. For comparison purposes, there is 100mg of DHA per 1/4 cup of canned tuna.



The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ have a minimum of 200mg of DHA and EPA per three 11 gram squares. The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ are an excellent source of Omega-3 and promotes the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the Açaí Berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based, encapsulated Omega-3.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership