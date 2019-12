Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- XoVitality Product Family



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one fo the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”



Announcing Xocai's New Xophoria Anti-Aging Serum in Nakhon Sawan Uthai Thani



The High-Antioxidant Meal Replacement Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



Eating a 50,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal Shake into your daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great.



With Xoçai, you will be eating at least 50,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and you will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 50,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.



It’s no secret that the North American diet is almost entirely deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. The deficiency of omega-3 fats in the North American diet is so severe that it has been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies. Omega-3's are essential for the body, meaning they must be obtained through the diet. In fact, the National Institutes of Health recommends that an individual consume at least 220 mg/day of DHA, the most crucial omega-3 fats. The good news is that the Xoçaí Omega Squares provide a minimum of 200 mg of DHA and EPA per three-Square serving. The Squares are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, and promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the unique blend of açai berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based omega-3 fat.



Superior Xoçaí healthy chocolate with 200 mg of DHA and EPA from blue algae, açai and flaxseed. Omega-3 fats come from life’s DHA™, the industry’s premiere omega-3 provider. Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Benefits include: Xoçaí's leading antioxidant-rich chocolate. Delivers super-potent dose of antioxidants—an amazing ORACfn value of 75,405 per daily serving! Provides much-needed source of omega-3 fatty acids. Helps protect brain, heart, blood vessels, cells and other major body organs.



Allergy Information: Is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Is “clean” – no fillers, synthetics or chemicals. Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership