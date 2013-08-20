Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- August, 23rd – 29th 2013 Local Pest Management Professionals consider, August and September, two of the busiest months of the year. Vic Palermo, President and Staff Entomologist of Ultra Safe Pest Management, said “these two months create a kind of perfect storm for pest activity here in the Boston Area. You have a lot of people returning home from vacation and summer homes as well as the large influx of students. The movement of large numbers of people, combined with the arrival of autumn, can cause a significant increase in pest activity here in Boston”.



In response to the peak pest season and the September 1st student move-in day, Ultra Safe Pest Management holds an Annual Bed Bug & Urban Pest Awareness Week. The week-long event features FREE educational presentations, training seminars and handout material. In addition, Ultra Safe Pest along with Boston area community groups like the Allston Brighton CDC, form a “Bed Bug Task Force”. The objective of the task force is to be active in the college neighborhoods warning students of the dangers of second hand furniture and ways to prevent or minimize the spread of bed bugs. The task force also hands out orange stickers to be placed on infested or discarded furniture. The stickers read “WARNING THIS ITEM MAY CONTAIN BED BUGS”.



Free group educational sessions are available upon request on a first come first basis. Space is limited so contact us ASAP!



Educational & Training Topics Include:



Property Managers, Tenants and Pests – Legal issues, best management practices, prevention



Bed Bugs – Latest activity trends, new advancements in control and prevention protocol



Rodents – Rats are on the rise again, what you can do to protect your property



Occasional Invaders – Fleas, Stink Bugs, Cluster Flies, Spiders and other fall pests



Sessions available by appointment only, at our 1291 Commonwealth Ave. location or at your location for larger groups of 10 or more attendees.



Contact us today custsvc@ultrasafepest.com 866-472-5858