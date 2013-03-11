Annual Deal Report - Defense New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Product Synopsis

The report provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (MandAs), capital-raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by defense companies during 2012.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Using this report, dealmakers will effectively gain an insight into deal activity during the year. Additionally, the report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and MandA deals announced worldwide.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the MandA, capital raising, and partnering deals announced worldwide in 2012 through analytical insights from a segmental and regional perspective. It also provides an extensive list of key deals and quarterly analysis by deal type, segment, and region.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides detailed analysis on mergers and acquisitions (MandAs) activity in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011. This provides an insight into inorganic growth strategies of companies in the industry, and competitor tracking.



The report provides detailed analysis on private equity and venture capital activity in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011. This provides an insight into the investment activity in the industry by financial investors.



The report provides detailed analysis on capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including fund raising trends from both equity and debt capital markets.



The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011.



Key Highlights

The major defense companies constantly make efforts to establish an infallible and efficient base of suppliers and supply chain process to maintain or improve their position in the market. Supply chain is a decisive factor for a company's success or failure in the defense industry, owing to the stringent deadlines for government projects. These companies succeeded to a huge extent in supplying their respective clients with the ordered equipment at the right time, owing to their supply chain prowess. This trend observed during the past is expected to result in MandA deals on the same lines in the coming years.



Several governments across the world are striving to save their economies from rising debt levels and the possibility of debt default. This could lead to them prioritizing their budget spends on reviving the economy with possible spending cuts, including a reduction in defense spending. Strategic buyers and financial buyers are interested in companies that could guarantee a certain level of business stability. This has prompted the defense companies to shift their focus towards their core business areas and to divest their non-core units that render a level of instability to the business.



The global defense industry witnessed significant MandA activity in 2012. The prevalent unstable economic environment and consequent federal military budget cuts in the major spending countries of North America and Europe meant that companies resorted to consolidation as their primary growth strategy. The need to access emerging foreign markets such as India, Australia and Saudi Arabia has also driven major companies to join hands with the locally established companies. In 2013, the industry is anticipated to experience a largely similar or marginally higher MandA activity than that of 2012, due to the aforementioned persistent driving factors. Additionally, the unrest and uprisings in the Middle East and Africa will raise the militaries' weapons and equipment needs, subsequently fueling the MandA trend in the industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100436/annual-deal-report-defense.html