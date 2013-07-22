Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Annual Deal Report - Foodservice market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

The 'Annual Deal Report: Foodservice' provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (MandAs), capital raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by Foodservice companies during 2012.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently gain an insight into the deal activity throughout the year. The report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and MandA deals announced worldwide.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The 'Annual Deal Report Foodservice' will help dealmakers to effectively and efficiently gain an in depth understanding into deal activity in the global Foodservice industry



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides detailed analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (MandAs) activity in the Foodservice industry in 2012.



The report provides detailed analysis of private equity and venture capital activity in the Foodservice industry in 2012. This provides an insight into investment activity in the industry by financial investors.



The report provides detailed analysis of capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the Foodservice industry in 2012. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including the fund raising trend from both equity and debt capital markets.



The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the Foodservice industry in 2012.



Key Highlights

In terms of deal value, debt offering transactions dominated other deal types, posting US$21.9 billion or 43.2% of total deal value in 2012.



The largest share of deals in the foodservice industry was undertaken with the objective of business expansion through inorganic growth to increase the scale of businesses within the domestic market. This was the motive behind 57.1% of all transactions recorded in 2012.



The restaurant channel recorded 448 deals worth US$14.8 billion, representing 44.1% of the total deal volume and 29.3% of the total deal value in 2012.



North America witnessed majority of the high value transactions that shaped the foodservice sector during the year, accounting for 42.3% of the total number of deals. Notably, 44.1% of the total deals that occurred in North America were reported within the restaurant channel.



Companies Mentioned



