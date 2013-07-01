Annual Deal Report - Foodservice - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Annual Deal Report - Foodservice" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The 'Annual Deal Report: Foodservice' provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), capital raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by Foodservice companies during 2012.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently gain an insight into the deal activity throughout the year. The report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and M&A deals announced worldwide.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The 'Annual Deal Report Foodservice' will help dealmakers to effectively and efficiently gain an in depth understanding into deal activity in the global Foodservice industry
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) activity in the Foodservice industry in 2012.
The report provides detailed analysis of private equity and venture capital activity in the Foodservice industry in 2012. This provides an insight into investment activity in the industry by financial investors.
The report provides detailed analysis of capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the Foodservice industry in 2012. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including the fund raising trend from both equity and debt capital markets.
The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the Foodservice industry in 2012.
Key Highlights
In terms of deal value, debt offering transactions dominated other deal types, posting US$21.9 billion or 43.2% of total deal value in 2012.
The largest share of deals in the foodservice industry was undertaken with the objective of business expansion through inorganic growth to increase the scale of businesses within the domestic market. This was the motive behind 57.1% of all transactions recorded in 2012.
The restaurant channel recorded 448 deals worth US$14.8 billion, representing 44.1% of the total deal volume and 29.3% of the total deal value in 2012.
