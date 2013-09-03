Annual Deal Report - Packaging - New Market Report

New Manufacturing market report from World Market Intelligence: "Annual Deal Report - Packaging"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The 'Annual Deal Report: Packaging' provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (MandAs), capital-raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by packaging companies during 2012.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently gain an insight into the deal activity throughout the year. The report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and MandA deals announced worldwide.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The 'Packaging Annual Deal Report' will help dealmakers to effectively and efficiently gain an in-depth understanding into deal activity in the global packaging industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (MandAs) activity in the retail industry in 2012.
The report provides detailed analysis of private equity and venture capital activity in the retail industry in 2012. This provides an insight into investment activity in the industry by financial investors.
The report provides detailed analysis of capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the retail industry in 2012. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including the fund raising trend from both equity and debt capital markets.
The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the retail industry in 2012.
Key Highlights
Many deals in 2012 were carried out to expand the presence in emerging markets, importantly Asia-Pacific, in addition to its increased exposure to the high profit segments such as specialty chemicals and plastics. Acquisitions were carried out to expect cost synergies, realizing reductions in corporate overheads, procurement costs, manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies.
The packaging industry is normally identified as a mature and highly consolidated industry in developed markets; however, there are multiple small and medium-sized players who are involved in the development of niche technologies and customized services for the needs of the industry. These companies offer opportunities for growth, but operations are capital intensive and require funding asset purchases. Private Equity firms have identified this growth potential and are involved in providing funding or acquiring these small or medium-sized companies.
Packaging companies divested non-core business to focus on core businesses. The industry is likely to witness higher investment in the MandA space in 2013, with a large proportion targeting small and mid-sized segments with interests in new and environmentally friendly technologies. However, high value transaction could remain minimal due to rising oil prices and insufficient capital flows.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Packaging Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Marketing Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry
- Global Packaging Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Annual Procurement Budgets in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the UK Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging and outers to 2017
- June Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- November Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging
- Buyer Spend Activity in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief