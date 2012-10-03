"Annual Procurement Budgets in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot" Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Annual Procurement Budgets in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading food industry executives.
- Provides data on the current size of procurement budgets of buyer companies in the food industry.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading food industry executives. It analyzes how annual procurement budgets are set to change in the food industry in 2012-13. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 152 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 28% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on annual procurement budget in the food industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you understand annual procurement budgets in the global foods industry by buyer type.
- This report will help you understand annual procurement budgets in the global foods industry by region.
- This report will help you understand annual procurement budgets in the global foods industry by company turnover.
- This report provides annual procurement budgets in the global foods industry by senior level respondents.
