Annual Travel Insurance is also known as annual multi-line insurance. With a multi-trip insurance policy, an insured person will get insurance coverage for multiple trips to a particular location over a certain variable tenure. Such a travel policy helps to save on premium as compared to buying an individual travel insurance policy for each trip. The major trends in this industry are the rapid development of new distribution models and huge technological development. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage, and personal effect coverage.



Influencing Market Trend

- Development in Digital Insurance

- Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Annual Travel Insurance

Market Drivers

- Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

- Expansion Of Overseas Business

Opportunities:

- Technological Developments in the Travel Insurance Industry

- Government Initiatives to Improve Travel Rule and Regulation

Challenges:

- Less Awareness Towards Group Travel Insurance Policies, Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of Its Coverages, Premium Rates



Analysis by Travel (Domestic, International), Cover (Medical Cover, Compensation for Personal Accident, Accidental death and disability, Cashless services for medical expenses abroad, Medical Evacuation, Medical Repatriation, Compensation for Baggage loss cover, Trip delay, Trip cancellation, Delay of baggage), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), End User (Education Traveler, Business Traveler, Family Traveler, Fully Independent Traveler, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Munich RE (Germany), Generali (Italy), Tokio Marine (Japan), Sompo (Japan), CSA Travel Protection (United States), AXA (France), Mapfre (Spain), USI Affinity (United States), Seven Corners Inc. (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Annual Travel Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 5 Feb 2019, Europ Assistance, part of Generali Group, announces that it has acquired from Arthur J. Gallagher a 100% stake of Trip Mate, a managing general agent leader in the tour operator travel insurance market in the United States.



