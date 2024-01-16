Annual Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : Seven Corners, Mapfre, Allianz, Munich RE

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Annual Travel Insurance Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Annual Travel Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Munich RE (Germany), Generali (Italy), Tokio Marine (Japan), Sompo (Japan), CSA Travel Protection (United States), AXA (France), Mapfre (Spain), USI Affinity (United States), Seven Corners Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Annual Travel Insurance

Annual Travel Insurance is also known as annual multi-line insurance. With a multi-trip insurance policy, an insured person will get insurance coverage for multiple trips to a particular location over a certain variable tenure. Such a travel policy helps to save on premium as compared to buying an individual travel insurance policy for each trip. The major trends in this industry are the rapid development of new distribution models and huge technological development. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage, and personal effect coverage.



The Global Annual Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Travel (Domestic, International), Cover (Medical Cover, Compensation for Personal Accident, Accidental death and disability, Cashless services for medical expenses abroad, Medical Evacuation, Medical Repatriation, Compensation for Baggage loss cover, Trip delay, Trip cancellation, Delay of baggage), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), End User (Education Traveler, Business Traveler, Family Traveler, Fully Independent Traveler, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Developments in the Travel Insurance Industry

- Government Initiatives to Improve Travel Rule and Regulation



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

- Expansion Of Overseas Business



Market Trend:

- Development in Digital Insurance

- Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Annual Travel Insurance



What can be explored with the Annual Travel Insurance Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Annual Travel Insurance Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Annual Travel Insurance

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



