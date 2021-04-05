Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Annual Travel Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Annual Travel Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Annual Travel Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany),AIG (United States),Munich RE (Germany),Generali (Italy),Tokio Marine (Japan),Sompo (Japan),CSA Travel Protection (United States),AXA (France),Mapfre (Spain),USI Affinity (United States),Seven Corners Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Annual Travel Insurance is also known as annual multi-line insurance. With a multi-trip insurance policy, an insured person will get insurance coverage for multiple trips to a particular location over a certain variable tenure. Such a travel policy helps to save on premium as compared to buying an individual travel insurance policy for each trip. The major trends in this industry are the rapid development of new distribution models and huge technological development. It is a cost-effective way of protection for domestic as well as international travel. Its coverages include medical expenses, flight accident coverage, accidental death, and baggage, and personal effect coverage.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Annual Travel Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Development in Digital Insurance

Emphasis on Online Platform to Sale Annual Travel Insurance



Market Drivers:

Increasing Tourism is Fuelling the Market Growth

Expansion Of Overseas Business



Challenges:

Less Awareness Towards Group Travel Insurance Policies, Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of Its Coverages, Premium Rates



Opportunities:

Technological Developments in the Travel Insurance Industry

Government Initiatives to Improve Travel Rule and Regulation



The Global Annual Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Travel (Domestic, International), Cover (Medical Cover, Compensation for Personal Accident, Accidental death and disability, Cashless services for medical expenses abroad, Medical Evacuation, Medical Repatriation, Compensation for Baggage loss cover, Trip delay, Trip cancellation, Delay of baggage), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), End User (Education Traveler, Business Traveler, Family Traveler, Fully Independent Traveler, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Annual Travel Insurance Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Annual Travel Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Annual Travel Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Annual Travel Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Annual Travel Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Annual Travel Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Annual Travel Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Annual Travel Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Annual Travel Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Annual Travel Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



