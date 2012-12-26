Annuityace.com Offers Financial Planning Service for Retiring Workforce

Whitefish, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- According to statistics recently released, by the year 2030, 70 million Americans will be 65 years of age or older, making up 20-25% of the US population. While the average baby boomer is predicted to retire with $500,000-$1,000,000 in assets, in this low rate environment even $1M + can easily be outlived, even with modest annual spending. Only the extremely frugal or the extremely wealthy can afford to ignore the need for a continuing source of income into their retirement years, says Nathaniel Pulsifer, owner of AnuityAce.com.



"We work with investors around the country securing guaranteed income for retirement with the right annuities. This helps the average senior secure his retirement in the method right for them. Many people feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of news on annuities and competing opinions on investments. They are struggling to chart their own course in this sea of talking heads. For a generation steeped in immediate news, rapid fire decisions, and fancy asset allocation strategies, a truth that is simple can be hard to hear over all this noise. Here it is: Transferring Risk to an insurance carrier is the most efficient way to absolutely, positively guarantee that you can never run out of income." Pulsifer emphasizes.



Pensions, retirement plans, and sometimes, just Social Security, constitute the only monthly income many senior citizens receive. Pulsifer and his firm have set up a planning practice to guarantee a retirement with an unending income. Says Pulsifer, "We view any probability of failure that can be avoided as unacceptable. Guaranteed means just that. We help you identify the income you need, and uncover the tolerances you are comfortable with to generate that income. Additionally, we work with you to put in place guaranteed income to cover baseline needs first, so you can optimize your remainder assets. Lastly, we sell annuities and other guaranteed income products to cover your guaranteed needs in retirement."



With their financial planning practice, Pulsifer states, "With all clients, we seek the best combination of safety, flexibility, and profitability, and longevity in any plan. Each individual has different priorities, needs, and circumstances, and no one-size fits all. For some, hybrid annuities are the answer. For others, period certain, high yield Secondary Market Annuities are just right. No one thing is right for everyone. But fundamentally, by covering your guaranteed expenses with guaranteed income, you are safe. Then we build from there to address other priorities like inheritance. Everyone has unique needs and priorities and we take the time to figure out what’s best for each client.”



About Annuityace.com:

Annuity Ace is a Retirement Income practice focusing on guaranteed, safe retirement Income. They build financial plans from sources that offer the optimal combination of safety, flexibility, profitability, and longevity benefits that are appropriate to the client.