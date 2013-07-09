Annunaki Media Group Strikes Multi-Million Dollar Publishing Deal for the Norman Whitfield Music Catalog

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Aj Pavel Sr VP of Annunaki Media group in conjunction with Norman Whitfield Jr. have started a new partnership that will open up creative new revenue streams for the Norman Whitfield classic music catalog. Norman Whitfield Jr. has asked Annunaki Media Group to help continue to build onto his fathers legacy and create new revenue streams. Material included in the catalog include classic hits such as: “Heard It through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, “Car Wash” by Rose Royce and many more that can be seen on Norman Whitfield’s Wikipedia page here.



Norman Jesse Whitfield (May 12, 1940 – September 16, 2008) was an American songwriter and producer, best known for his work with Berry Gordy's Motown label during the 1960s. He has been credited as one of the creators of the Motown Sound and as an instrumental figure in the development of the late-1960s sub-genre of psychedelic soul.



Annunaki Media Group will be outsourcing Industry Level Music Group, a private film and music company, to help explore new foreign territories for licensing and synchronizing opportunities.



For more information or licensing opportunities please contact whitfieldcatalog@gmail.com