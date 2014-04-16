Anny's Plastic Tableware Company Ltd Offering High Quality Plastic Tableware at Affordable Prices

Zhejiang Province, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Founded in the year 2007, Anny’s Plastic Tableware Company Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of superior quality catering and food packaging products. The company is offering a wide range of quality disposable plastic tableware that includes disposable plastic glasses and cups, foil containers plastic plates and bowls, disposable cutleries, aluminum foils, plastic plates, disposable plastic bowls, plastic dessert tableware, disposable foil bake ware and imprinted plastic cups, at the most affordable prices. Headquartered in Zhejiang Province of China, Anny’s Plastic Tableware Company Ltd exports its products to many countries around the globe, which makes it one of the most reputed and trustable companies worldwide.



Speaking about these plastic catering products, a senior manager of the company commented, “We are strongly committed to providing quality products to our customers, and hence several food serving industries rely on our plastic catering products. Any person who wants to purchase disposable tableware can request an e-brochure from us by filling in an online application form. To get the brochure online, customers need to fill in their contact details including their name, email address, company’s name and the products that they want to purchase. Once the form submission is successful, we provide the brochure within no time. We also ensure that a customer gets the highest quality tableware at the most affordable prices, and therefore we offer tailor made deals and discounts on several products.”



Anny’s Plastic Tableware Company Ltd has a comprehensive range of catering products in its store, which suit different occasions such as festivals, official parties, sports competitions, picnics and BBQ parties. The company guarantees customer satisfaction, timely delivery to any location, cooperation and immediate response to customer queries. Since the past seven years, the company is manufacturing and supplying plastic products to different locations without charging an excessive amount of shipping fee. All products listed on the company’s website are high on quality, genuine and affordably priced to suit every pocket and requirements of a customer. The production managers working with the company use the latest technology and equipments to reduce the cost of production and develop quality disposable tableware. Each product goes through a rigorous quality assurance check before entering into the inventory for sale.



Speaking further, the senior manager added, “We have a dedicated team of quality assurance inspectors who scan all the products to make sure that they meet the international quality standards. We also ship free of cost samples to clients who wish to inspect the quality of the products before making a bulk purchase. Some of the best products in our store are three-compartment aluminum foil TV dinner tray; motel/hotel individually wrapped plastic cup, cutlery kit, imprinted disposable printed plastic cup, plastic wine glass and heavy weight silver plastic cutlery.”



If you wish to purchase disposable party ware from Annys, you can contact Anny’s Plastic Tableware Company Ltd. The company provides all disposable party ware products like cups, glasses, trays, spoons, plates, and many other items.



About Anny’s Plastic Tableware Company Ltd

Anny’s Plastic Tableware Company Ltd is a leading manufacturer and supplier of disposable plastic catering products that offer an exclusive range of tableware at extremely affordable prices. You can shop for disposable drink ware, by visiting the company’s website.



Contact Details

Anny's Plastic Tableware Company Ltd

Room 203, Unit 2, Building 3,

TIANYIJIAYUAN, Xi'nan Rd, Wuyi County,

Zhejiang Province, China.

Tel: +86-579-87654106

Email: sales@annysplastictableware.com

Website: http://www.annysplastictableware.com/