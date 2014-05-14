Anny's Plastic Tableware Offers Comprehensive Range of Food Packaging and Catering Products at Great Prices

Zhejiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Since its inception in the year 2007, Zhejiang based Anny’s Plastic Tableware, has emerged as a name synonymous with quality, affordability and flexibility. The company is one of the most reliable, renowned and reputable manufacturer and exporter of food packaging and catering products. The company offers a wide assortment of food packaging and catering products that include disposable plastic cups, disposable plastic glasses, disposable plastic cutlery, thermoformed plastic plates and bowls, elegant injected plastic plates and bowls, aluminum foils, foil containers and disposable foil bake ware, imprinted plastic cups, plastic dessert tableware and much more. The products on offer come in varied sizes and models that perfectly meet the needs and requirements of people at large. Moreover, all the products listed in the inventory come at enviably low prices.



A senior executive at Anny’s Plastic Tableware, in a recent interview had this to say, “We are the undisputed leaders in catering to the food packaging needs of people and the reasons are not hard to comprehend. Our unwavering commitment to quality is our hallmark. We possess an internal quality control system that ensures that all the products listed in our inventory comply with the highest norms and standards of the industry. Moreover, we are high on innovation and constantly come up with solutions that cater to the myriad needs of our customers worldwide. For the larger benefit of our esteemed clients, we offer customized products that serve them to a nicety.”



Along with an extensive inventory of quality products, the online manufacturer of great repute also offers a wide array of services to better the buying experience of the client. With its alliance with reputable shipping companies, the company has the wherewithal to ship the purchase to any corner of world and that too at the specified time.



The company official further opined, “Our resolve to customer satisfaction is more pronounced in the customer care services at our disposal. We have a highly experienced, knowledgeable and proficient team of professionals at our disposal. These highly endowed professionals are trained to offer polite and prompt insights into the products and services on offer. Moreover, we are always open to any suggestions that would further enhance our services.



For people interested in purchasing disposable aluminum foil food containers at highly reasonable rates can visit the online portal of Anny’s Plastic Tableware.



About Anny’s Plastic Tableware

Anny’s Plastic Tableware has emerged as the most eminent manufacturer and exporter of food packaging and catering products. The company offers products that are superior, durable and reasonably priced. It has a plethora of products on offer that comprehensively caters to the diverse needs of people. With millions of dedicated and loyal customers worldwide, the online supplier of quality products has established itself as the leader in the industry. Anny’s Plastic Tableware also offers plastic cutlery in wholesale at the most affordable prices. Therefore, those who are looking for wholesale plastic cutlery suppliers online, can contact the company officials.



Contact Details:



Room 203, Unit 2, Building 3,

TIANYIJIAYUAN, Xi'nan Rd, Wuyi County,

Zhejiang Province, China.

Tel: +86-579-87654106

Email: sales@annysplastictableware.com

Website: http://www.annysplastictableware.com/