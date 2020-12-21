Anny's Plastic Tableware Offers Elegant Biodegradable Dinnerware at Affordable Rates

Jinhua, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Anny's Plastic Tableware manufactures and exports food packaging and catering products. They specialize in injection molded plastic glasses, thermoform molded disposable plastic cups and plates, household aluminum foils, imprinted plastic cups, and many more. The company's deep experience in the food packaging industry enables them to provide products that meet clients' requirements and needs. The company offers custom-made products to meet clients' unique needs and requirements.



Speaking about disposable plastic champagne flutes, the company spokesperson said, "When clients want to make their events but don't have enough funds, they should look for the best supplies that fit their needs and requirements. Individuals can easily find disposable plastic champagne flutes that look just like real silver but are lighter. Many caterers opt for the flutes as they can be thrown away at the end of the event. They can also be washed and reused for another event. The disposable plastic champagne flutes usually come in various colors, shapes, or styles so that party planners can find the product that suits their event. The item is ideal for weddings, charity fundraisers, engagement parties, and many more. Those looking for the best disposable plastic champagne flutes can contact us."



Anny's Plastic Tableware offers clients the opportunity to buy corn starch plastic cups. Their drinking cups include 60z/175ml corn starch disposable biodegradable compostable cups, and many more. The item is made from natural corn starch and is eco-friendly, freezer safe, and microwaveable. They are ideal for restaurants, daily home use, catering, picnics, and many more. The company has a very strict quality control system that enables them to provide top quality products to its clients. They provide timely delivery services.



Speaking about disposable plastic plates, the company spokesperson said, "Large parties such as family reunions, birthdays, and wedding receptions usually require a lot of tableware. Most people do not want to be the ones to wash all the dishes. That's why clients should consider purchasing disposable plastic plates. The plates look nice and are durable enough to hold plenty of food. They are available in a variety of colors, including red, white, and many more. For more information about disposable plastic plates, clients can visit our website."



Looking for U cup supplier? Anny's Plastic Tableware offers 40z disposable plastic PET snack cups made from food grade PET. The item is an excellent option for serving pudding, sundae, ice cream, serving snacks, and many more items. The company is committed to providing highly satisfactory products to its clients. They have a team of experienced professionals who help clients choose the right product.



About Anny's Plastic Tableware

Buy biodegradable dinnerware wholesale from Anny's Plastic Tableware. The company's inventory features biodegradable cornstarch tableware, disposable plastic tableware, biodegradable bagasse tableware, and many more. The company is committed to offering top quality products to ensure the loyalty and confidence of its clients.



Contact Details



Company Name: Anny's Plastic Tableware



Room 911-912,

Hengfeng Building, No. 191,

West Shuangxi Road, Jinhua City,

Zhejiang Province, China

Telephone: +86-579-82821618

Email: sales@annysplastictableware.com

Website: https://www.annysplastictableware.com/