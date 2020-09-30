Anny's Plastic Tableware Offers Online Supplies of Disposable Drinking Cups, Ice Cream Cups and Dessert Cups to Supermarkets, Restaurants and for Events

Jinhua, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Anny's Plastic Tableware is a top producer and supplier of food packaging and catering products in China. Anny's Plastic Tableware was founded in 2007, and they offer a wide range of food packaging materials such as PET cups and containers, PP cups and containers, microwaveable plastic containers, bagasse biodegradable tableware, aluminium foil rolls, aluminium foil containers, and many more items. These items are useful in homes, as well as in restaurants, supermarkets, picnics and parties. Anny's Plastic Tableware also makes available custom-made versions of these products to customers.



Answering a query, Anny's Plastic Tableware spokesperson commented, "Being founded in 2007, Anny's Plastic Tableware is a leading producer and exporter of food packaging and catering products. Started by manufacturing disposable plastic cups, our business has slowly grown to offer other packaging and catering products like disposable plastic glasses, disposable plastic cutleries, thermoformed plastic plates and bowls, elegant injected plastic plates and bowls, aluminum foils, foil containers and disposable foil bakeware, imprinted plastic cups, plastic dessert tableware, and others. Our products are available in various sizes and models, and we continuously develop new products to remain a leader in the field. Also, we offer customized products".



Anny's Plastic Tableware is available to people who are in need of a disposable dessert cups supplier, as well as for plastic disposable PP cups, disposable plastic cups, plates and bowls, aluminium foil trays, etc. They supply PET ice cream cups in various colors, designs and sizes, to homes, parties, restaurants, supermarkets, picnics, etc. The PET ice cream cups are provided with lids. They also offer its custom imprinting based on customers' request. More so, Anny's Plastic Tableware has stocks of PET ice cream sundae cups which have high clarity. This makes them ideal for fruit cocktail, ice cream, mousse, frozen yogurt and parfaits.



The spokesperson further added, "Quality control is essential to us. Our quality control system is very strict and we follow it uncompromisingly to provide products that will highly satisfy all our customers. We have exported products to several countries worldwide. With such experience and continuously expanding knowledge, we are aware of the requirements and standards in several markets which enable us to know and provide your needs from our large collection of standard products or special items".



Moreover, Anny's Plastic Tableware also provides their disposable drinking cups online to customers for soft drinks, juice, dessert, ice cream, and other drinks. This also includes their PET plastic drinking cups which are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 5OZ to 32OZ. Each of the sizes has flat lids or dome. Customers can also request for the imprinted versions of the disposable drinking cups from Anny's Plastic Tableware.



About Anny's Plastic Tableware

Anny's Plastic Tableware manufactures and supplies a large variety of food packaging and catering products. However, they began by producing disposable plastic cups in 2007. Their current products include PET cups and boxes, disposable plastic fruit containers, disposable plastic cutlery, plastic dessert tableware, plastic shot glasses, plastic disposable drinking cups, and lots more. Thus, individuals, restaurants or supermarkets, looking for different sizes and designs of PET ice cream cups, can reach out to Anny's Plastic Tableware to supply them with one of the best disposable ice cream cups which are also great for fruit cocktail, frozen yogurt and mousse.



Contact Information:



Anny's Plastic Tableware.

Room 911-912, Hengfeng Building,

No.191, West Shuangxi Road, Jinhua City,

Zhejiang Province, China.

Phone: +86 579 82821618.

E-mail: sales@annysplastictableware.com

Web: https://www.annysplastictableware.com/