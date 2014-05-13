Anny's Plastic Tableware Revivifies Its Plastic Dessert Tableware Section with New Additions

Zhejiang Province, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- When it comes to catering to varying plastic ware, kitchenware, tableware, catering, and food packaging related needs of consumers, none surpasses the expertise of folks at Anny’s Plastic Tableware. For more than six years now, the Zhejiang Province, China based company has been doing commendable job in offering unique kitchenware solutions to customers. Accordingly, the company enjoys a decent client base in China and abroad as well. Since the year Anny’s Plastic Tableware started providing its services to clients, it has been quite successful in carving a special niche for itself. The company offers quality products to target clientele at the most reasonable prices. Recently, the company has revivified its range of Plastic Dessert Tableware with new additions.



Explaining what makes the Plastic Dessert Tableware section more vivid, a senior executive working with Anny’s Plastic Tableware, said “Well, it’s a proven fact that a dinner, party, wedding, or any other social gathering loses its charm when we don’t have the right sorts of disposable tableware at our disposal. Since party organizers cannot afford to waste their time on frequent cleaning of utensils and other tableware, they prefer utilizing those disposable ones to save their time and use it elsewhere to make particular party successful. At Anny’s Plastic Tableware, we have a range of disposable plastic dessert tableware for our customers. We just recently made new additions to our inventory of tableware, which now includes plastic dessert trays, plastic dessert cups, plastic dessert bowls, silver plastic plates, disposable plastic coffee cups, plastic glasses, and plastic flatware. All products available with us come in different shapes, sizes and colors.”



For quite some years now, Anny’s Plastic Tableware is doing decent job in providing the best plastic tableware options for customers. Accordingly, the China based company has been moving strength to strength to reach new customers and achieve newer heights. Folks at Anny’s Plastic Tableware lay great emphasis on timely delivery, quality, and speedy resolution of customer queries. Customer care professionals working with the company display co-operative behavior to gain the confidence and loyalty of its ever-increasing customer base.



The company official told us further, “We strive to provide the highest level of satisfaction to our clients through quality products available at out online tableware store. We follow the strictest quality control system to ensure the quality aspect of our products that we sell to our esteemed clients. Aside from serving Chinese customers, we also export our quality products to different countries.”



Those who were looking for quality tableware online do not need to look any further since Anny’s Plastic Tableware has the widest range of disposable tableware. Similarly, those who wish to buy plastic champagne flutes online can visit the company’s official website.



About Anny’s Plastic Tableware

Anny’s Plastic Tableware, the Zhejiang Province, China based premier seller of quality tableware, has been catering to different food packaging and kitchenware related needs of its clients for quite some years now. The company primarily deals in a range of quality products, which include disposable plastic glasses, thermoformed plastic plates and bowls, plastic dessert tableware, imprinted plastic cups, foil containers, aluminum foils, disposable plastic cutlery, and injected plastic plates and bowls. Those looking for plastic silver cutlery set can visit Anny’s Plastic Tableware online portal.



Contact Details:

Room 203, Unit 2, Building 3,

TIANYIJIAYUAN, Xi'nan Rd, Wuyi County,

Zhejiang Province, China.

Tel: +86-579-87654106

Email: sales@annysplastictableware.com

Website: http://www.annysplastictableware.com/