Another Bumper Year Ahead for Used Caravans and Motorhome Sales

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- 2013 proved to be a very positive year for enthusiasts of caravans and motorhomes as increased interest was mirrored through a number of very successful events, including the N.E.C Caravan and Motorhome Show that enjoyed record numbers of visitors who flocked to see an unprecedented number of companies demonstrating new and unique products. UK campsites and tourist attractions also reported record numbers of caravan and motorhome visitors.



The trend looks set to continue well into 2014 as Motorcaravan Motorhome Monthly announces 6 shows throughout the year, starting off with The Great Yorkshire Motorhome and Caravan Sale in Harrogate spanning 28th to 30th March.



With so many opportunities to see new caravans, motorcaravans, motorhomes and campervans, the desire to buy this year will be higher than ever and those wanting to sell their used caravan or sell their used motorhome will be able to do so swiftly and effectively thanks to Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd.



Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd draw on years worth of industry experience in used caravan, motorhome, motorcaravan and campervan sales, providing a unique ‘we buy and caravan or motorhome approach’. Vowing to provide competitive prices, the company aims to enable enthusiasts to sell their used caravans and motorhomes in a timely manner and at the very best prices to free up resources in time for the array of shows scheduled for 2014.



Other shows planned by MMM include: The National Motorhome Show – Peterborough – 25-27 April, The Southern Motorcaravan Show – Newbury Showground – 16-18 May, The Midland Motorhome Sale – Stafford – 11-13 July, The Western Motorhome Show – Malvern – 15-17 August and The Motorhome Show Season Finale – Lincoln – 26-28 September.



Enthusiasts seeking more information on selling their used caravans, used motorhomes, motorcaravans and campervans should visit www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk.



Contact

Caravan and Motorhome Sales Ltd

Bretby Hollow

Bretby

Burton upon Trent

DE11 0UE

UK



Tel: 07879816463

Email: sales@caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk

Web: www.caravanandmotorhomesales.co.uk