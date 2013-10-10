Another Way of Thinking: Ground-Breaking Book by Israel Hurtado Empowers Readers to Visualize & Create the Life They Desire

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- While Israel Hurtado now works full time as an acclaimed visionary spiritual mentor, his beginnings in life were a lot more humble. As the youngest of eight children, Hurtado was raised in the heart of a small village in Michoacan, Mexico. Spending his childhood days working on the family farm, the idea of releasing a book was once a far cry from reality.



However, Hurtado is now delighted to announce the release of ‘Another Way of Thinking: Forgiveness Guidance, Inner Strength’.



Synopsis:



The purpose of the message transcribed in this book is to bring awareness to people, facilitate the process of visual perception and have clarity in the labyrinths of daily life.



It exposes to see things with a wider view and different perceptions, how to move in life with a sense of clarity and greater peace and how to receive encouraging messages that readers sometimes need as they walk the path of life.



Readers will discover how to develop the courage to keep moving forward and manifest their dreams. This book provides insightful messages helping the reader gain wisdom, clarity, inner peace to be more aligned and centered with their true selves. For those that sometimes are confused about which step to take, it will help them find direction.



As the author explains, the book is heavily inspired by the events of his own life.



“As a young person I always had intuition that I might be helping people change their perceptions to live better lives, but did not know how that would be possible! I now advise people to follow their heart, listen to inner guidance and develop their own clarity and strength to make things happen,” says Hurtado.



Continuing, “I now work full time as a visionary spiritual mentor for those who are looking to find their purpose in life. This book is the culmination of what I have learned, and witnessed within my clients and it’s the result of extensive feedback they have shared with me. I class myself as a ‘healer of the soul’ – it perfectly fits how I change people’s lives every day.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempts he is making to change the lives of others. With demand for his book expected to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Another Way of Thinking: Forgiveness Guidance, Inner Strength’ is available now.



For more information,

Visit: http://enlighten-yourlife.com/



About Israel Hurtado

Israel Hurtado is a healer of the soul with extensive experience in the field of complementary healing arts: Divine Light Healer, Clairvoyant, Medium, Medical Intuitive, Spiritual Mentor, Empowering Adviser and First Degree black belt in Aikido.