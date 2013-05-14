AnotherTri.com Launches New Marketplace for Athletes

Devon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- New Wave Holdings LLC, an Internet technology company, announced today the launch of its new online platform, AnotherTri.com. The site is a specialized equipment marketplace for endurance athletes, and a new online channel for retailers and manufacturers. The site has only been live since May 4, 2013, but is already generating a lot of buzz in the multisport industry.



AnotherTri.com is similar in function to eBay or Amazon, but built specifically for endurance athletes. The site offers customers “success on any budget;” an ability to buy and sell top brands in a high-end environment, intuitive goal-specific sort features, and connection to the local swimming, cycling, and running communities. Users will find great deals on new and lightly used gear in every endurance discipline, and can shop in a secure environment using PayPal and all major credit cards.



In addition to a low-fee selling structure and outstanding customer service, athletes of all levels are given access to a variety of additional features. “Ask a Pro” for example, is a unique personal concierge service that provides free professional advice and recommendations.



“Athletes asked us for something faster, cheaper, and easier to use than eBay or Amazon, so we built AnotherTri.com. Swim/bike/run is all we do.” said Daniel van der Merwe, founder and CEO.



“That means we can offer athletes of all levels not only superior customer service, but also a user experience tailored to individual goals and budgets. Our marketplace is also easier and quicker to use than existing options, and our fees are lower.”



As van der Merwe noted, AnotherTri.com is also an important new online channel for businesses looking to target endurance athletes.



“Our ‘interest-specific’ model allows us to charge lower fees, which translates into higher margins, and increased sales for our retail and manufacturer partners,” he said.



