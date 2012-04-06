ANS Coatings Proves All Polished Concrete Floors Are Not Created Equal

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Residential, commercial and industrial customers are increasingly turning to ANS Coatings for true polished concrete floors. ANS Coatings specialises in the design and application of commercial, industrial and residential polished concrete floors in Sydney and surrounding areas.



Polished concrete in Sydney has become extremely popular due to its strength, durability, scuff resistance and highly decorative look in residential, commercial and industrial settings. Unfortunately, few understand the time, skill and necessary process for true concrete polishing and are unaware of the difference between many companies touting polished concrete floor processes and ANS Coatings. “Many companies utilize a high gloss sealer, which is high maintenance and must be regularly reapplied, but we specialise in true polished concrete systems that require no topical high gloss sealer,” said an ANS Coatings specialist.



ANS Coatings has more than 40 years of experience in the application of a variety of polished concrete flooring systems. Their True Polished Concrete (TPC) process of cutting and polishing the concrete surface uses various diamond tooling to reach the desired finish. This unique flooring system leaves polished concrete floors with a stunning semi to hi gloss finish that requires only minimal ongoing maintenance. Their flooring system is available in a variety of decorative concrete textures, colours and finishes suitable for residential, commercial and retail markets as well as internal and external concrete surfaces that are ideal for new construction or remodels.



Their application teams consist of skilled and accredited technicians that ensure the highest level of customer service and quality workmanship. ANS Coatings also offers project management and consultancy services to interior designers, architects, builders and property owners to assist in the design, choice of colour and final finish of the polished concrete floor, no matter their location in the local Sydney area.



ANS Coatings specialises in the application of low VOC chemicals for environmentally sensitive flooring systems, carries all relevant industry insurances and are OHS compliant. ANS Coatings has the machinery to ensure all flooring preparation and removal is carried out prior to the application of any floor coatings. “We can quote work from 10m² to 10,000m² and arrange flexible working hours for minimal interruptions to businesses,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.polishedconcretex.com.au/



About ANS Coatings Pty Ltd

