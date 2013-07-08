Ansca Homes Announces Team Expansion with New Hires and Transfers

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Renowned Florida builder Ansca Homes, a family company that has delivered thousands of quality homes to South Florida residents for more than 30 years, recently announced the expansion of its professional team. According to Ron Yuter, Senior Vice President at Ansca, the company has always focused on building the best team, as well as the best homes. “At Ansca, we dedicate the best professional talent to plan, design, build, and offer our communities to people who value excellence. Our team begins and ends each step of the process with the goal of meeting the needs of our customers, and our commitment to customer satisfaction is seen in the long legacy of families who enjoy living in an Ansca Home.”



Recent hires at Ansca Homes include Chuck Fereshetian, Purchasing Manager; Pamela Adeimy, Graphic Designer/Marketing; and Doris Rosado, Purchasing Administrator. The company has also announced that they have transferred three team members, Alex Little, Azme Akel and Roberto Meola, who were previously at the now completely sold out Isola Bella Estates, to Palazzo at Casa Brera, a new luxury apartment community located near the Florida Turnpike in Lake Worth. Two other valued Ansca Homes team members will be involved in the start up of Villaggio Reserve, the builder’s newest 55 and over community. Sales Associate Jane Cimaglia and Karen Raible will be joined at Villaggio Reserve by additional salespeople, a receptionist and a color coordinator that the company plans to hire soon. For more information about Villaggio Reserve, call the sales hotline at 561-304-2715.



About Ansca Homes

Ansca Homes is known throughout South Florida as the proud builders of Villaggio, Isola Bella, Isola Bella Estates and Bellaggio in Lake Worth; Villa Borghese in Delray Beach; Ponte Vecchio, Ponte Vecchio West and San Marco in Boynton Beach; Villa San Remo and Long Lake Palms in Boca Raton; and Villa Portofino in Deerfield Beach.