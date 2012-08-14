Answer United Moving Away from Physical Office Locations for Their Operations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Today’s businesses have a new solution to the traditional staffing conundrum thanks to Answer United. As more client/business interactions are able to take place online rather than in person, businesses are discovering that it is far more cost-effective to conduct operations through a virtual office. As a result, many businesses are choosing to use this structure, and only maintaining a physical location where frequent client meetings, or warehouse storage, is required. Administrative staff is hired on an as-needed basis, which increases employee productivity and reduces unnecessary salary costs, two things that are essential for business success with the state of today’s economy.



When businesses initially more to the virtual structure, finding administrative staff can be a challenge, as it becomes harder to go through the more traditional avenues for hiring. Companies like Answer United offer solutions to these businesses by providing call center services, answering services, and full-scale virtual receptionist services. Effectively, they can accomplish the administrative tasks of any business, without being at the same location as other staff members. This means that core staff can focus upon the major elements of running the business, just as they would when operating from a physical location.



Answer United specializes in working with businesses in the following industries: property management, medical, consulting, legal, trades, funeral homes and more. Additionally, they can manage the registration process for any corporate event.



About Answer United

Answer United has been operating in the call center industry for more than 45 years, and offers support to businesses 24/7. For more information, visit http://www.answerunited.com or call 1-800-937-5900.

