"Answering the Call of Soul" Eckankar Ontario Regional Seminar June 7, 2014

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Author Anne Archer Butcher will be the guest speaker at the Eckankar Ontario Regional Seminar to be held on June 7, 2014. The seminar will be held at the North York Memorial Community Hall in Toronto and is free to those new to Eckankar. The program runs from 1pm to 9pm, with a two-hour (5-7pm) break for dinner. Guests are welcome to come for an hour or stay for the whole program.



Anne Archer Butcher is an award-winning producer and writer, wife and mother, businesswoman, and member of the Eckankar clergy who speaks at interna¬tional gatherings. Swept out to sea and pursued by a shark, Anne was miraculously rescued by dolphins. She helps others connect with inner guidance and the blessings of spiritual freedom through the teachings of Eckankar. (InnerGuidanceBook.org)



“Spiritual freedom is growing into a state of more godliness. Becoming more aware of the presence of God. How do you do this? By becoming aware of the lessons behind your everyday experience.”

—Harold Klemp, Spiritual Leader of Eckankar, Call of Soul



The Eckankar Ontario Regional Seminar is for those people interested in tools to help conquer fears, resolve karmic ties, face challenges with ease, accept inner guidance, recognize daily miracles, and live a more spiritually oriented life.



The seminar will feature musical performances, presentations by youth and young adults of Eckankar, and inspirational talks and workshops:



- Inner Guidance: A Key to Wisdom Within (Workshop)

- Spiritual Tools for Mastering Life’s Challenges

- Exploring a Past Life to Heal the Present

- How to Find Spiritual Freedom in this Lifetime

- Fun, interactive program for youth, ages 5-18



The program will also feature a Community HU Song, or group chant:

“HU is woven into the language of life. It is the Sound of all sounds. It is the wind in the leaves, falling rain, thunder of jets, singing of birds, the awful rumble of a tornado. . . . Its sound is heard in laughter, weeping, the din of city traffic, ocean waves, and the quiet rippling of a mountain stream. And yet, the word HU is not God. It is a word people anywhere can use to address the Originator of Life.” —Harold Klemp, Spiritual Leader of Eckankar



2014 Eckankar Ontario Regional Seminar

Saturday, June 7, 2014

North York Memorial Community Hall

5110 Yonge Street (Ground floor of the North York Central Library)

Toronto, Ontario



About Eckankar

Eckankar is a nonprofit religious organization and church with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home of Eckankar is the Temple of ECK in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Eckankar is not affiliated with any other religious group. Its purpose is to help individuals find their way back to God through direct, personal spiritual experiences. The word Eckankar means “Co-worker with God.” Eckankar teaches simple spiritual exercises, such as singing HU, to experience the Light and Sound of God and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit. A modern-day religion with ancient roots, Eckankar was reintroduced in 1965. Sri Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is the spiritual leader of Eckankar today.