ANT Telecom Helps UK Businesses to Be More Efficient Through Its Selection of PBX Telephone Systems

The staff at ANT Telecom understands this situation quite well. That is why for over 25 years, the UK-based company has helped medium and large businesses achieve success by offering a vast selection of integrated communication systems.



The ANT Telecom business has been getting a lot of attention lately for its impressive selection of PBX telephone systems from Avaya. The employees supply, maintain and support a full range of the high-quality ANT Telecom business telephone Avaya systems, which support VoIP, IP, SIP, digital and analogue interfaces.



“Our key strengths are our well chosen technology partners and our workforce who combine technical know-how with a strong focus to deliver an excellent service,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the benefits of having a reliable PBX telephone system installed in a business include higher amounts of revenue, improved service levels, faster response times and better security.



Using the ANT Telecom company website is easy; business owners are welcome to visit at anytime and browse through the wide selection of PBX telephone systems. A photo and detailed information about each of the telephones accompanies each product.



For example, the Avaya Aura Communication Manager is described as being an especially suitable IP telephone system for companies that have more than 100 employees. With its high-quality voice and video capabilities, this phone is described as having a “resilient, distributed network of media gateways” and IP-based, analogue and digital communication devices.



Another popular selection from the PBX line of products is the Avaya IP Office, which is perfect for the smaller company that is just starting up or has already been in business for several years. Whether there are 10, 50, or 200-plus employees on staff, this model is ideal for all sorts of business locations, from a home-based business to multiple stores.



In order to get additional information about any of the phone systems, UK business owners may download any of the associated sales brochures, which are available in pdf form, or they may also contact a friendly, helpful and knowledgeable consultant at ANT Telecom, who will be happy to help customize a communications solution.



About ANT Telecom

ANT Telecom specialises in helping UK businesses succeed by providing system integration solutions and products that include design, maintenance and installation of communications systems for medium to large businesses. For example, the company supplies, supports and maintains a variety of PBX telephone systems from Avaya, which support VoIP, IP, SIP, digital and analogue interfaces. For more information, please visit http://www.anttele.com/voip-pbx-business-telephone-systems.php