Antares Condo Develops Luxurious Condominium at Mattar MRT – Spacious Family Homes

Antares Condo is a new launch residential development located at Mattar Road, Singapore. Developed by a joint venture consortium of Singapore's best builders, FSKH Development, The Antares Singapore is set to be an iconic condominium next to Mattar MRT.



The overall atmosphere of Antares luxury condos is exceptionally good. It would not be wrong to say that luxury houses make you feel happier, more satisfied and comfortable. The environment does leave a positive impact on your mind. Ambiance plays a great role in leaving a lasting impact on the people visiting you. Thus, special attention must be paid to ambiance.Home is where your story begins. Where you choose to live, is equally as important as what your lifestyle will be when you are living there.



The Antares Condominium comprised of an exclusive 265 residential units, over 2 blocks of 5-storey, 1 block of 17-storey, and 1 block of 18-storey. With over 67,061.87sqft of prime land, residents can enjoy a multitude of facilities, including Swimming Lap Pools, 24 hour Gym, Cross fit Circuit, Kid's Rock Climbing Zone, Kid's Planet Play Area, Dining Pavilions, and Lush Landscaping.



With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments to choose from, whether you are single, newlywed, or starting a family, The Antares' well-designed and spacious layout is the perfect canvas to design your ideal sanctuary.The location of The Antares is very much to be envied. Mattar MRT Station, part of the Downtown Line, is 1 minutes walk, fully covered by shelter. Residents can leave and return home safely in all weather conditions. From Mattar MRT Station, a plethora of possibilities opens up, with a number of shopping malls, eateries, recreation and business within reach of a few stops. Expressways PIE and KPE links residents quickly to all parts of Singapore Island.



Residents can enjoy shopping at PayaLebar Square, PayaLebar Quarter, Kinex Mall, NEX Mall, Singpost Center, tuck into great food at Circuit Road Market & Food Centre, GeylangSerai Market, Macpherson Roadside Shops, Old Airport Road Food Centre, and Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre.Education is adequately covered in the vicinity, with Canossa Catholic Primary School, Cedar Primary School, Cedar Girls' Secondary School, Geylang Methodist Primary & Secondary Schools, and Kong Hwa School. International schools are also nearby, such asJames Cook Universitry, Nexus International School, and Stamford Amercan International School.



With attractive prices at Antares Project, purchasers can expect value for money in a fantastic location. Exquisite and premium fittings from trusted brands, such as Bosch, Grohe, Electrolux and Duravit, are used. Quality workmanship completes the living experience at the development.



With Mattar MRT at the doorstep, it connects every resident with utmost convenience to retail, food, banking and entertainment around the vicinity, and to all parts of Singapore. Being the first condominium in the neighbourhood, purchasers can expect the first-mover advantage, and enjoy capital appreciation and good rental demand when the area further develops. The Antares Condominium is truly a star not to be missed, reach out to them now.



