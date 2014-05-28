AntennaDeals.Com Helps Get Rid of Cable Bills

Flint, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- HDTV antennas offer a great alternative to save on monthly cable bills, while enjoying high definition quality television programs. They prove to be affordable and offer various options that make watching television a great experience. AntennaDeals.com offers options for all antenna needs whether indoor or outdoor.



Their product categories include indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas along with parts and accessories. Customers have options to choose depending on their location and access anywhere between twenty to thirty channels on an average. These antennas can be installed easily even by them who have no technical expertise. The company offers free shipping for all orders which are hundred percent insured. They also offer a sixty day money back guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction. A full warranty is offered on all items for two years during which the product part may be replaced by the company in case of a problem.



AntennaDeals.com provides customers with antennas that can support multiple television sets. With two TV outputs and a simple splitter the control box allows the flexibility to add up to eight TVs and watch various channels on different TVs simultaneously, a feature not found anywhere else. The antennas can be installed even inside without compromising on the quality, thus people living in cold weathers or high winds areas may install them indoors and enjoy great quality television programs. They can also be installed 200 feet away.



With secure and varied payment options like PayPal, credit cards, money orders and personal checks, customers can order products conveniently from the comfort of their home. The orders are shipped within twenty four hours and a tracking number is emailed to the customer to ensure they are able to track their order.



All those who need any assistance may contact their twenty four by seven customer service. Antennadeals.com offers the choice of high definition quality picture while getting rid of the cable bills.



About AntennaDeals.com

AntennaDeals.com sells all kinds of indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas along with various parts and accessories for different antenna needs. All orders are shipped for free and items carry a full two year warranty and are hundred percent insures thus offering complete customer satisfaction. They also offer a sixty money back guarantee, twenty by seven customer support and secure payment options. The orders can be placed online conveniently and tracked as the tracking number is emailed to the customer.



Media Contact



Company Name: AntennaDeals.com

Contact Person: Mike Monroe

Phone: 903921413

Email: support@antennadeals.com

Address: FM 2493 346 Box #450

Website: http://www.antennadeals.com/