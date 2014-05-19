Antennadeals.com Launches the 24 Hour Special Sale

Flint, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Cable boxes come and go but, what seems to stick around despite the rapid changes in technology is an antenna. Antennas are capable of delivering higher quality picture and clarity when compared to a regular cable connection. They are simple to install and deliver amazing results. AntennaDeals.com brings to customers a 24 hour special sale of antennas that are top of the line and technologically advanced.



The switch to antennas has been inspired from customers who are paying a fortune for a basic cable connection. Cable TV limits users to a certain number of channels most of which are what the user does not need. As a result, he ends up spending money on a connection that hardly offers what the customer truly desires. With state of the art antennas from AntennaDeals.com, this problem can be put to rest once and for all.



By installing an antenna, the viewer can get just about any channel on his wish list and also, he does not have to worry about any reoccurring expenditure. Antennas are therefore, taking the TV world by storm but, for the antenna to perform well, it has to be from a reliable supplier. AntennaDeals.com has been the market leader in the supply of antennas for over a decade now. This is probably one of the few websites where customers can access great savings and also avail free shipping.



The collection of antennas sold on the website caters to every kind of need. There are outdoor antennas, indoor antennas, accessories and much more.



About AntennaDeals.com

AntennaDeals.com is the online shopping destination for high tech hassle free antennas. The company takes pride in giving customers the best in terms of its products and service. A company dedicated to customer service, customer needs and wants feature at the top of the priority list with the company. A 100% American company, AntennaDeals.com was and continues to be the most sought after supplier for reliable HDTV antennas.



The company through its experience and expertise has put together the most wanted products in its 24 hour sale which is scheduled to end soon. So, hurry and get your hands on the most popular antennas sold on the website. Start shopping at http://www.antennadeals.com/



Media Contact

AntennaDeals.com

Mike Monroe

support@antennadeals.com

903921413

FM 2493 346 Box #450

Flint

Texas

United States

Website: http://www.antennadeals.com/