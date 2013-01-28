Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Anthera Pharmaceuticals excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) reported that its Net Loss increased from $12.20 million in 2009 to $95.33 million in 2011.



Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) declined from as high as $8.28 per share in February 2012 to as low as $0.60 per share in November 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc increased significantly between 2009 and 2011. For instance, the President and CEO’s total compensation rose from over $369,000 in 2009 to over $1.48 million in 2011, the Chief Business Officer and CFO’s pay increased from over $264,000 in 2009 to over $943,000 in 2011, and the Chief Medical Officer’s total compensation increased from over $289,000 in 2009 to over $936,000 in 2011.



On January 25, 2013, NASDAQ:ANTH closed at $0.642 per share.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com