Anthony Abou Antoun Makes It to the Middle East Business Awards Despite the Current Events Happening Across the Globe

The company has been reached by MEA Markets - a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region, looking behind the public faces of the biggest household name companies and departments to discover what really makes them tick, and to uncover not only their secrets to success but their thoughts on the major happenings affecting their firms and their predictions for the future.



The MEA Markets recently launched, voting for the 4th annual MEA Business Awards, and Artists and More has been selected as a nominee for 2020. The company has been added across the file screenings and studied by international judges - considering the quality of production as well as the fast adaptation into the new innovative world of entertainment.



It has been proudly announced that Artists and More is now officially awarded as the BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY IN THE UAE & Middle East – Making it the first Lebanese company to receive the title over the industry.



About Anthony Abou Antoun

The 25-year-old Abou Antoun, who is the CEO of Crazy Events, The Crazy City.com and Artists & More, has shown through hard work and event success that he might be one of the youngest CEOs in the events scene.



It all started with working with his mother's event planning company Crazy Events at the age of 12; and now at 25, he is the manager of Crazy Events and also has his own company, Artists & More, which is rated as The number one entertainment company in the Middle East for show production.



Despite his young age, with determination and hard work, he managed to turn Artists & More into a company that consists of more than 120 local artists and 300 international artists.



The 25-year-old advises other young entrepreneurs to believe in their ideas and dreams, to travel, and to experience new things.



