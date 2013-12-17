Anthony Amado Donated to Mya Lin Terry Foundation

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma accounts for 4% of all cancers. Approximately 69,740 people are diagnosed each year. The cancer is the third most common type of cancer to affect children.



One child affected by Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was Mya Lin Terry. Mya battled the disease for 5 and half years before passing away in April, 2013. Mya’s illness meant huge doctor bills, not to mention the cost of traveling, housing and other expenses that no family can ever begin to plan or recover from. Donors from near and far were able to reach out and support the family due to the popular website, caringbridge.com. Anthony Amado was one of those donors that gave selflessly to Mya Lin Terry shortly before Mya passed away.



Like many other families of children that had cancer or other serious illness, a foundation was started for Mya Lin Terry. Anthony Amado encourages others to donate to the foundation, http://themyalinterryfoundation.org/, and to those of other children as well.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.



Media Contact

Brett David

Pisces Holdings, LLC