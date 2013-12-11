Anthony Amado Helped Strangers Recover from Hurricane Sandy

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- In October 2012 the east coast of the United States was ravaged by the devastating affects of Hurricane Sandy. Homes and businesses were destroyed. Amidst the destruction, volunteers emerged to help others recover from the super storm.



For many people like Kurt from South Jersey, Hurricane Sandy caused major home damages, resulting in massive cleanup efforts. Kurt put out word to friends for help cleaning up. Friends of Kurt showed up, bringing other friends along as well. Anthony Amado, of New Jersey was one of those friends that showed up to help clean up a stranger’s home.



Carrying mattresses soaked in seawater and sewage is not a fun task, but something that Anthony Amado did selflessly for multiple strangers, following the devastation of Sandy. Anthony also assisted at the home of someone who lived next door to a sewage plant. The water from the plant backed up into the home during the flooding. Anthony Amado spent the day digging through a stranger’s sewage soaked possessions, looking for things that were salvageable.



Kurt, who benefited from the compassion and selflessness of Anthony Amado said: “these selfless acts can only be characteristics of a gentleman of the highest character and my family and I will always be grateful that Anthony Amado is the type of person that would drop everything to help complete strangers. I would put Anthony’s character up against anyone I know”.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.