Anthony Amado Inspired to Motivate Others

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Finding motivation as a young businessperson and now throughout a busy career led Anthony Amado to motivation speaker Eric Thomas. Motivation speakers can provide insight and thoughts that might otherwise not be viewed as helpful. More information about Eric Thomas can be found at http://etinspires.com/.



Starting out in the business world is getting harder and harder. Anthony Amado knows this first hand. As a young businessman Anthony Amado was lucky enough to have many mentors and motivators along the way. Now Anthony Amado is settled into the business world, Anthony knows the importance of motivating others.



Anthony Amado wants those just starting out to know that through hard work and staying focused, anyone can make it in the business world. It doesn’t come easy though, Anthony warns. Networking and reaching out to those already in a specific field can mean the difference in succeeding or not. Finding a mentor can be extremely helpful in getting a foot in the door.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.