Anthony Amado Knows the Importance of Networking

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- For business professionals networking is the key to success. Anthony Amado knows this from experience. Networking with the right people can make all the difference when it comes to important business growth.



With the technology available today, business professionals like Anthony Amado don’t even have to leave the office to make powerful business contacts. Social networking sites like Google+, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and more make it possible to connect with colleagues in the same city or across the globe.



There are also networking groups that professionals can join, that help facilitate the networking process. This can be especially helpful for people just starting careers and looking to make important contacts. Organizations like Business Networking International (BNI) or Meetup- which provides a forum for groups in big and small cities to organize meetings, are just a couple of organizations available to help business professionals like Anthony Amado network.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.