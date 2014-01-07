Anthony Amado Knows the Importance of Staying Motivated

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Starting out in any career can be challenging. Struggling with new challenges can often be a blow to a person’s self-confidence. Anthony Amado knows that especially as a young businessperson, staying motivated to succeed makes all the difference.



The work force gets more and more competitive each year for college graduates. There are more people each year fighting to fill less and less open positions. It can be easy to feel like giving up is the only option. But those that stay motivated and persevere through the tough first years, will come out much stronger on the other side.



Staying motivated may sound easier than it is though. For Anthony Amado, staying motivated, as a young businessperson was made easier by networking. Networking with colleagues in a similar place career wise was key in Anthony Amado knowing that other people were also fighting the same battle.



Networking with seasoned veterans in the business world is also key to staying motivated. For Anthony Amado networking and connecting with people who had already “been there, done that”, provided inspiration and motivation that success is possible with hard work.



Finding motivation as a young business person and now throughout a busy career led Anthony Amado to motivation speaker Eric Thomas. Motivation speakers can provide insight and thoughts that might otherwise not be viewed as helpful. More information about Eric Thomas can be found at http://etinspires.com/.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.