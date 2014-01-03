Anthony Amado Speaks on the Importance of Networking and Self-Motivation

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- In planning a future as an entrepreneur one must seek the guidance and know how from older more experienced successful people. Make it the goal to be around positive, motivated, like-minded people. Anthony Amado says it is only then that a person’s outlook will be just that, "positive". The phrase "tell me who your friends are and I'll tell you who you are" is a bold statement that stands the test of time.



If the goals in life are to get ahead financially then focus time in connecting with financially motivated individuals. If someone is successful then finding others who are also successful is a benefit, "birds of a feather flock together".



When someone rubs shoulders with and works with positive entrepreneurs it can give that person the confidence to succeed. Utilize surroundings, a network, and friend’s partners to lay the foundation towards achieving those goals.



All of this is easier said then done unless there is strong self-motivation. Some people are easily motivated while others find themselves constantly second-guessing their intuitions. Anthony Amado reminds people that having the strength at all costs to stay focused and motivated could seem exhausting but to achieve greatness requires the ultimate sacrifice.



Connect, engage, inspire, empower are the strategic principals behind successful men and women. Apply the four in the every day quest to reach goals and people inspire and educate others to do the same.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.



Media Contact

Brett David

Pisces Holdings, LLC