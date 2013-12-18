Anthony Amado Spreads Holiday Cheer with Donation to Greenwich House

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The holidays are a hard time for those with limited or no resources. Many non-profit organizations step up efforts this time of year to make the holidays a little better for the less fortunate.



Greenwich House in New York is one organization that organizes an annual toy and senior gift drive. The event would not be a success if it weren’t for the generous donations from those that support the organization.



One donor, Anthony Amado of New Jersey donated three children’s toys to the drive. Those interested in donating, like Anthony Amado did, can visit the website, www.greenwichvillage.org and use the Amazon Wish List to find out what to donate. The annual event would not be a success if generous people, like Anthony Amado did not choose to support the organization.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.