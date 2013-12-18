Anthony Amado Supports Heartshare Human Services of New York

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Most organizations that support and provide services to people with disabilities operate as non-profit organizations. Heartshare Human Services out of New York is one of those organizations. Heartshare has been serving individuals with developmental disabilities since 1914.



One of the ways the organization raises funds is through an annual spring gala and auction. Anthony Amado attended the 25th Annual event in March of 2013. It was at this event that Anthony Amado made a donation to support Heartshare Human Services.



Without donations from generous community members, such as Anthony Amado, the organization would not be able to offer the large array of services currently offered. Heartshare also offers services to families and children. Interested parties can contact Heartshare online at www.heartshare.org to donate just like Anthony Amado.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.