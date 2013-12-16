Anthony Amado Supports the Arts at "An Evening with CSI"

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The College of Staten Island (CSI) recently had a fundraising event, “An Evening with CSI”. The goal of the event was to honor two professors at CSI and also raise money to support students, programs at the college and growth.



They could not continue to grow and support all the students without outside support. One of those supporters, business professional Anthony Amado of New Jersey, attended Tuesday’s event to show support of all that CSI does.



Anthony Amado was asked why the College of Staten Island was a worthy recipient of funds. Mr. Amado stated that the teachers and creative minds that educate the youth in creative and performing arts often go unnoticed. College of Staten Island provides to the students a first class education with a touch of class. Anthony Amado stated that it was an honor to have attended Tuesday evening’s event.



The professors honored Tuesday evening were Sylvia Kahan, Professor of Music and Thomas Tellesen, Professor of Marketing and Chair of the Department of Marketing. The event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn-Above Rooftop on Staten Island.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.



Media Contact

Brett David

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